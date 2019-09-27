Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €56.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.93 ($60.38).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €46.00 ($53.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a twelve month high of €48.93 ($56.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €43.87 and its 200-day moving average is €44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

