KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Up 4%

KDA Group Inc (CVE:KDA)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 88,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 33,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18.

About KDA Group (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc provides pharmacy personnel replacement and vocational training services to health industry in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The company operates through Pharmacy Services and Pharmaceutical Solutions segments. It primarily offers replacement pharmacists and technical assistants. The company also provides consulting services to assist in optimizing pharmacy operations, including container-content verification delegation, optimization of laboratory operations, professional services and care plans, and inventory management.

