KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at JMP Securities

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.73 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.69.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,772. KB Home has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,042,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,880. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

