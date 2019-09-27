Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.89.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $615.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 413,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169,300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

