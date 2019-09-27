Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) Announces GBX 5.50 Dividend

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON JEO traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 832 ($10.87). The stock had a trading volume of 443,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $938.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 839.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 710.39. Jupiter European Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to invest in securities of European companies and in geographical sectors or areas which offer good prospects for capital growth. To achieve this objective, the Investment Advisor adopts a stock picking approach to identify long-term growth prospects.

