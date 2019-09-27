Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) Announces GBX 5.50 Dividend

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON JEO traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 832 ($10.87). The stock had a trading volume of 443,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $938.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 839.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 710.39. Jupiter European Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 880 ($11.50).
Jupiter European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.