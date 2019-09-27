Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 7.3%

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) was down 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $8.74, approximately 32,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 821,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $720.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

