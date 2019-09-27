Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JMAT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 3,750 ($49.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,804.29 ($49.71).

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,994 ($39.12) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,961.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,156.64. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,692 ($48.24). The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Anna Manz bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,136 ($40.98) per share, with a total value of £376.32 ($491.73). Also, insider Robert MacLeod sold 6,696 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,166 ($41.37), for a total value of £211,995.36 ($277,009.49). Insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $110,472 in the last three months.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

