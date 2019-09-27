John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $423.34

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.34 and traded as low as $379.80. John Wood Group shares last traded at $385.40, with a volume of 3,291,696 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WG shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 632 ($8.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 421.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 468.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. John Wood Group’s payout ratio is 3.29%.

In other news, insider Roy A. Franklin bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £36,450 ($47,628.38). Also, insider Jeremy Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £35,900 ($46,909.71). Insiders have bought 19,769 shares of company stock worth $7,630,266 over the last ninety days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

