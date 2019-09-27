JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

JW.A stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 219,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

