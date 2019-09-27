JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,219,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 501,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.19% of JetBlue Airways worth $503,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,118,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 886,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 84,960 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,171,000 after buying an additional 340,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBLU. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

In other news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $27,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,161. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $58,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $86,055.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,335 shares of company stock worth $268,395. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

