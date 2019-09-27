Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,218,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 51,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,622 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,009,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 95,440 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 423,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 128,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

ACCO opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $518.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.89 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $103,827.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 21,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $212,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,957 shares in the company, valued at $926,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,539 shares of company stock worth $2,876,810 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

