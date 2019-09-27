Jefferies Group LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,129,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,462,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,762,000 after acquiring an additional 380,502 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,527,000 after acquiring an additional 309,450 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,540,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $185,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

VIRT stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Virtu Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

