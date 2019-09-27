Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after buying an additional 190,913 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 554,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,856,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,297,000 after buying an additional 219,928 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 354,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 249,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

