Jefferies Group LLC Buys 5,080 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 38.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $278.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 36,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $503,993.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,204.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 107,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,533,246.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

