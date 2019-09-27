Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Price Down 9.1% Following Weak Earnings

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.76, approximately 3,902,181 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,220,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

