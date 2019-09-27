Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $65.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYNH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Syneos Health has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,999,000 after acquiring an additional 172,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,657,000 after buying an additional 415,522 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,280,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,808,000 after buying an additional 110,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Syneos Health by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after buying an additional 174,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Syneos Health by 41.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,462,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,595,000 after buying an additional 426,193 shares in the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

