Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €12.10 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a €17.60 ($20.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.72 ($19.45).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.42 ($17.93) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.08. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

