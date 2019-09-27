Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 276,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $59.15. 6,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,612. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

