Jane Street Group LLC Takes $2 Million Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.89% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,319,000. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,933. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.1304 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

