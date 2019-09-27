Jane Street Group LLC Sells 173,958 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,958 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 265.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 137,456 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 27.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 206.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.64.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 54.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

