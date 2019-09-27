Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 34,580 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genesis Energy worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 403,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

GEL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.43. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.75 and a beta of 1.26. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ryan S. Sims purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,916 shares in the company, valued at $984,189.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,270 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

