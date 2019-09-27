Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pulse Electronics were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pulse Electronics by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 74,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,168,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 473,665 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 276.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 147,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 108,056 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics in the first quarter valued at $5,868,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pulse Electronics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS PULS remained flat at $$50.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,392. Pulse Electronics Corp has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

