Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HTRB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.1281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.