Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,309 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,468.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 143,215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

DWX stock remained flat at $$38.98 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,720. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $40.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.3867 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

