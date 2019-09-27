Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in RMR Group by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RMR Group by 1,161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in RMR Group by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RMR Group news, major shareholder Housing Properties Trus Senior sold 2,637,408 shares of RMR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,496,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 55.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMR Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,736. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.22. RMR Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. S&P Equity Research raised RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

