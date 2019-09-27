J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on the grocer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRY. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded J Sainsbury to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Investec raised their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 225.09 ($2.94).

Shares of SBRY stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 222.50 ($2.91). 4,842,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.56.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

