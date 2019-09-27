ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.77

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and traded as low as $11.55. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 1,411 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.40.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

