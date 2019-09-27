Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,600 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
ICL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Israel Chemicals has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 29.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 520,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 22.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 399,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,705,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,446,607,000 after acquiring an additional 507,268 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,571,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Israel Chemicals
Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
