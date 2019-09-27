Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,600 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Israel Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Israel Chemicals has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 29.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 520,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 22.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 399,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,705,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,446,607,000 after acquiring an additional 507,268 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,571,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.