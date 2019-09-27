IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.35 on Friday. IsoRay has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

ISR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

