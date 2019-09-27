iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,553.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,503 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 175,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,576,000. Kynikos Associates LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Kynikos Associates LP now owns 82,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 511.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,294. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.69.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.6449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

