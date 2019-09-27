iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Lifted by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 289.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.97 during trading hours on Friday. 993,722 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

