iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.05. 1,546,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,399. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.22.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

