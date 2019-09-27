iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 125,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 184,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 1,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,934. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

