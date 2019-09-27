iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.74 and last traded at $126.69, 36,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 874,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.04.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.