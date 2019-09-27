iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.08 and last traded at $51.08, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 166,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.07.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.