Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $48,177.01 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $48,177.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iradimed alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $68,520.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $44,500.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $44,860.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $66,180.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $65,670.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $20,620.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $21,210.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 40,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.73 million, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Iradimed Corp has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.