iPath Dow Jones-UBS Precious Metals Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) Trading 0.2% Higher

iPath Dow Jones-UBS Precious Metals Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) shares traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.15 and last traded at $54.15, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Dow Jones-UBS Precious Metals Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Dow Jones-UBS Precious Metals Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.