IOST Market Cap Reaches $56.83 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Livecoin, GOPAX and Kyber Network. IOST has a total market capitalization of $56.83 million and $17.61 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.51 or 0.05464265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015895 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Vebitcoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, DragonEX, CoinBene, BigONE, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Binance, DDEX, IDAX, Livecoin, OTCBTC, BitMart, BitMax, Bitkub, Bitrue, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bithumb, Hotbit, IDEX, Upbit, Zebpay, ABCC, Koinex, Cobinhood, Coineal, WazirX, CoinZest and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

