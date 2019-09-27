Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.23

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.23 and last traded at $73.20, with a volume of 3151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRET shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile (NYSE:IRET)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

