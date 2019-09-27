Investors Buy High Volume of Vail Resorts Call Options (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,350 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,044% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock traded up $7.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.46. 499,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $288.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day moving average of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $244.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.91 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.46.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

