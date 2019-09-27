Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,247 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,402% compared to the average daily volume of 83 put options.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $7.19 on Friday, hitting $237.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,312. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $288.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.91 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vail Resorts by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

