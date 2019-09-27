Investors Buy High Volume of CNX Resources Put Options (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 76,930 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 41,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 187 put options.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 201,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 54,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 235,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.30 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

