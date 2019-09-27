Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Stake Cut by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4,438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCEF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 4,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,374. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1436 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

