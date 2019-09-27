Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities set a $21.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $23.12.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,976,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 341,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,947.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 341,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,219.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,024,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 69.8% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 600,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 246,644 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 37.8% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 533,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 146,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

