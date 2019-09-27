Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 58,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

In related news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,554. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

