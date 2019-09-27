International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 650 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 613.33 ($8.01).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

LON IAG traded up GBX 13.20 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 474.20 ($6.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 441.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 481.42. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 697.20 ($9.11).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.