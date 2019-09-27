Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Trading Up 6.7%

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.55, approximately 95,234 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 356,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark set a $8.00 target price on shares of Internap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.02.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $73.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Internap Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Internap by 781.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Internap in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Internap in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Internap by 180.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Internap in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Internap Company Profile (NASDAQ:INAP)

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

