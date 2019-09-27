IntelliShare Market Capitalization Hits $4.08 Million (INE)

IntelliShare (CURRENCY:INE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, IntelliShare has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. IntelliShare has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $216,391.00 worth of IntelliShare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IntelliShare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and EXX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00191089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.01030959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00090043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IntelliShare’s total supply is 986,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,248,296 tokens. The official message board for IntelliShare is medium.com/@Intellishare_ . The official website for IntelliShare is www.intellishare.io . IntelliShare’s official Twitter account is @intellishare_

IntelliShare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IntelliShare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IntelliShare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IntelliShare using one of the exchanges listed above.

