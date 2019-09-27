Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.70). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,941,000 after acquiring an additional 261,967 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,161,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after buying an additional 208,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after buying an additional 371,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 1,169,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

