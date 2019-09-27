Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,064,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,179 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761,407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,140,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,138,000 after acquiring an additional 630,188 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,979,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,140,000 after acquiring an additional 411,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,084,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,531,000 after acquiring an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $57.97. 26,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,433. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $84.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

